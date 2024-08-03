Euros to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert EUR to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
4,007.43 aed

€1.000 EUR = د.إ4.007 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

EUR to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.01854.0185
Low3.96143.9226
Average3.98923.9712
Change0.92%1.44%
View full history

1 EUR to AED stats

The performance of EUR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0185 and a 30 day low of 3.9614. This means the 30 day average was 3.9892. The change for EUR to AED was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0185 and a 90 day low of 3.9226. This means the 90 day average was 3.9712. The change for EUR to AED was 1.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EUR4.00743 AED
5 EUR20.03715 AED
10 EUR40.07430 AED
20 EUR80.14860 AED
50 EUR200.37150 AED
100 EUR400.74300 AED
250 EUR1,001.85750 AED
500 EUR2,003.71500 AED
1000 EUR4,007.43000 AED
2000 EUR8,014.86000 AED
5000 EUR20,037.15000 AED
10000 EUR40,074.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Euro
1 AED0.24954 EUR
5 AED1.24769 EUR
10 AED2.49537 EUR
20 AED4.99074 EUR
50 AED12.47685 EUR
100 AED24.95370 EUR
250 AED62.38425 EUR
500 AED124.76850 EUR
1000 AED249.53700 EUR
2000 AED499.07400 EUR
5000 AED1,247.68500 EUR
10000 AED2,495.37000 EUR