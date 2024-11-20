Brazilian reais to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BRL to AED at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = د.إ0.6362 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
BRL to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 BRL to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64830.6770
Low0.62570.6257
Average0.63840.6539
Change-1.45%-3.12%
1 BRL to AED stats

The performance of BRL to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6483 and a 30 day low of 0.6257. This means the 30 day average was 0.6384. The change for BRL to AED was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6770 and a 90 day low of 0.6257. This means the 90 day average was 0.6539. The change for BRL to AED was -3.12.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BRL0.63623 AED
5 BRL3.18114 AED
10 BRL6.36227 AED
20 BRL12.72454 AED
50 BRL31.81135 AED
100 BRL63.62270 AED
250 BRL159.05675 AED
500 BRL318.11350 AED
1000 BRL636.22700 AED
2000 BRL1,272.45400 AED
5000 BRL3,181.13500 AED
10000 BRL6,362.27000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 AED1.57177 BRL
5 AED7.85885 BRL
10 AED15.71770 BRL
20 AED31.43540 BRL
50 AED78.58850 BRL
100 AED157.17700 BRL
250 AED392.94250 BRL
500 AED785.88500 BRL
1000 AED1,571.77000 BRL
2000 AED3,143.54000 BRL
5000 AED7,858.85000 BRL
10000 AED15,717.70000 BRL