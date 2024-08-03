Chinese yuan rmb to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert CNY to AED at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.5123
|0.5123
|Low
|0.5048
|0.5048
|Average
|0.5061
|0.5067
|Change
|1.38%
|1.00%
1 CNY to AED stats
The performance of CNY to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5123 and a 30 day low of 0.5048. This means the 30 day average was 0.5061. The change for CNY to AED was 1.38.
The performance of CNY to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5123 and a 90 day low of 0.5048. This means the 90 day average was 0.5067. The change for CNY to AED was 1.00.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 AED
|1.95193 CNY
|5 AED
|9.75965 CNY
|10 AED
|19.51930 CNY
|20 AED
|39.03860 CNY
|50 AED
|97.59650 CNY
|100 AED
|195.19300 CNY
|250 AED
|487.98250 CNY
|500 AED
|975.96500 CNY
|1000 AED
|1,951.93000 CNY
|2000 AED
|3,903.86000 CNY
|5000 AED
|9,759.65000 CNY
|10000 AED
|19,519.30000 CNY