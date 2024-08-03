Chinese yuan rmb to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert CNY to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
512.31 aed

¥1.000 CNY = د.إ0.5123 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51230.5123
Low0.50480.5048
Average0.50610.5067
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to AED stats

The performance of CNY to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5123 and a 30 day low of 0.5048. This means the 30 day average was 0.5061. The change for CNY to AED was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5123 and a 90 day low of 0.5048. This means the 90 day average was 0.5067. The change for CNY to AED was 1.00.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CNY0.51231 AED
5 CNY2.56157 AED
10 CNY5.12313 AED
20 CNY10.24626 AED
50 CNY25.61565 AED
100 CNY51.23130 AED
250 CNY128.07825 AED
500 CNY256.15650 AED
1000 CNY512.31300 AED
2000 CNY1,024.62600 AED
5000 CNY2,561.56500 AED
10000 CNY5,123.13000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1.95193 CNY
5 AED9.75965 CNY
10 AED19.51930 CNY
20 AED39.03860 CNY
50 AED97.59650 CNY
100 AED195.19300 CNY
250 AED487.98250 CNY
500 AED975.96500 CNY
1000 AED1,951.93000 CNY
2000 AED3,903.86000 CNY
5000 AED9,759.65000 CNY
10000 AED19,519.30000 CNY