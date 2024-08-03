US dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert USD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
7,807.15 hkd

$1.000 USD = $7.807 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.81437.8208
Low7.80657.7988
Average7.80947.8102
Change-0.02%-0.05%
View full history

1 USD to HKD stats

The performance of USD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8143 and a 30 day low of 7.8065. This means the 30 day average was 7.8094. The change for USD to HKD was -0.02.

The performance of USD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8208 and a 90 day low of 7.7988. This means the 90 day average was 7.8102. The change for USD to HKD was -0.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 USD7.80715 HKD
5 USD39.03575 HKD
10 USD78.07150 HKD
20 USD156.14300 HKD
50 USD390.35750 HKD
100 USD780.71500 HKD
250 USD1,951.78750 HKD
500 USD3,903.57500 HKD
1000 USD7,807.15000 HKD
2000 USD15,614.30000 HKD
5000 USD39,035.75000 HKD
10000 USD78,071.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / US Dollar
100 HKD12.80880 USD
200 HKD25.61760 USD
300 HKD38.42640 USD
500 HKD64.04400 USD
1000 HKD128.08800 USD
2000 HKD256.17600 USD
2500 HKD320.22000 USD
3000 HKD384.26400 USD
4000 HKD512.35200 USD
5000 HKD640.44000 USD
10000 HKD1,280.88000 USD
20000 HKD2,561.76000 USD