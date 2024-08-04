Turkish liras to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TRY to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
234.97 hkd

TL1.000 TRY = $0.2350 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
TRY to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23940.2429
Low0.23500.2350
Average0.23680.2394
Change-1.85%-3.03%
1 TRY to HKD stats

The performance of TRY to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2394 and a 30 day low of 0.2350. This means the 30 day average was 0.2368. The change for TRY to HKD was -1.85.

The performance of TRY to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2429 and a 90 day low of 0.2350. This means the 90 day average was 0.2394. The change for TRY to HKD was -3.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TRY0.23497 HKD
5 TRY1.17486 HKD
10 TRY2.34971 HKD
20 TRY4.69942 HKD
50 TRY11.74855 HKD
100 TRY23.49710 HKD
250 TRY58.74275 HKD
500 TRY117.48550 HKD
1000 TRY234.97100 HKD
2000 TRY469.94200 HKD
5000 TRY1,174.85500 HKD
10000 TRY2,349.71000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkish Lira
100 HKD425.58400 TRY
200 HKD851.16800 TRY
300 HKD1,276.75200 TRY
500 HKD2,127.92000 TRY
1000 HKD4,255.84000 TRY
2000 HKD8,511.68000 TRY
2500 HKD10,639.60000 TRY
3000 HKD12,767.52000 TRY
4000 HKD17,023.36000 TRY
5000 HKD21,279.20000 TRY
10000 HKD42,558.40000 TRY
20000 HKD85,116.80000 TRY