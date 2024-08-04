Turkish liras to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert TRY to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2394
|0.2429
|Low
|0.2350
|0.2350
|Average
|0.2368
|0.2394
|Change
|-1.85%
|-3.03%
|View full history
1 TRY to HKD stats
The performance of TRY to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2394 and a 30 day low of 0.2350. This means the 30 day average was 0.2368. The change for TRY to HKD was -1.85.
The performance of TRY to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2429 and a 90 day low of 0.2350. This means the 90 day average was 0.2394. The change for TRY to HKD was -3.03.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Turkish liras to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Turkish lira
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkish Lira
|100 HKD
|425.58400 TRY
|200 HKD
|851.16800 TRY
|300 HKD
|1,276.75200 TRY
|500 HKD
|2,127.92000 TRY
|1000 HKD
|4,255.84000 TRY
|2000 HKD
|8,511.68000 TRY
|2500 HKD
|10,639.60000 TRY
|3000 HKD
|12,767.52000 TRY
|4000 HKD
|17,023.36000 TRY
|5000 HKD
|21,279.20000 TRY
|10000 HKD
|42,558.40000 TRY
|20000 HKD
|85,116.80000 TRY