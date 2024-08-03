Chinese yuan rmb to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert CNY to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.0890
|1.0890
|Low
|1.0733
|1.0733
|Average
|1.0761
|1.0774
|Change
|1.35%
|0.95%
|View full history
1 CNY to HKD stats
The performance of CNY to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0890 and a 30 day low of 1.0733. This means the 30 day average was 1.0761. The change for CNY to HKD was 1.35.
The performance of CNY to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0890 and a 90 day low of 1.0733. This means the 90 day average was 1.0774. The change for CNY to HKD was 0.95.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
|100 HKD
|91.83180 CNY
|200 HKD
|183.66360 CNY
|300 HKD
|275.49540 CNY
|500 HKD
|459.15900 CNY
|1000 HKD
|918.31800 CNY
|2000 HKD
|1,836.63600 CNY
|2500 HKD
|2,295.79500 CNY
|3000 HKD
|2,754.95400 CNY
|4000 HKD
|3,673.27200 CNY
|5000 HKD
|4,591.59000 CNY
|10000 HKD
|9,183.18000 CNY
|20000 HKD
|18,366.36000 CNY