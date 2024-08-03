Chinese yuan rmb to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert CNY to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,088.95 hkd

¥1.000 CNY = $1.089 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

CNY to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08901.0890
Low1.07331.0733
Average1.07611.0774
Change1.35%0.95%
1 CNY to HKD stats

The performance of CNY to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0890 and a 30 day low of 1.0733. This means the 30 day average was 1.0761. The change for CNY to HKD was 1.35.

The performance of CNY to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0890 and a 90 day low of 1.0733. This means the 90 day average was 1.0774. The change for CNY to HKD was 0.95.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CNY1.08895 HKD
5 CNY5.44475 HKD
10 CNY10.88950 HKD
20 CNY21.77900 HKD
50 CNY54.44750 HKD
100 CNY108.89500 HKD
250 CNY272.23750 HKD
500 CNY544.47500 HKD
1000 CNY1,088.95000 HKD
2000 CNY2,177.90000 HKD
5000 CNY5,444.75000 HKD
10000 CNY10,889.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD91.83180 CNY
200 HKD183.66360 CNY
300 HKD275.49540 CNY
500 HKD459.15900 CNY
1000 HKD918.31800 CNY
2000 HKD1,836.63600 CNY
2500 HKD2,295.79500 CNY
3000 HKD2,754.95400 CNY
4000 HKD3,673.27200 CNY
5000 HKD4,591.59000 CNY
10000 HKD9,183.18000 CNY
20000 HKD18,366.36000 CNY