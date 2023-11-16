Chinese yuan rmb to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert CNY to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,077.13 hkd

1.00000 CNY = 1.07713 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.375750.920550.8046671.5439283.20771.34665
1 HKD0.12818310.1763480.1180.1031450.19790510.66580.172618
1 CAD0.7268765.6706210.669130.5848931.1222460.48170.978848
1 EUR1.08638.474611.4944810.87411.6771790.38851.46287

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CNY1.07713 HKD
5 CNY5.38565 HKD
10 CNY10.77130 HKD
20 CNY21.54260 HKD
50 CNY53.85650 HKD
100 CNY107.71300 HKD
250 CNY269.28250 HKD
500 CNY538.56500 HKD
1000 CNY1077.13000 HKD
2000 CNY2154.26000 HKD
5000 CNY5385.65000 HKD
10000 CNY10771.30000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD92.83910 CNY
200 HKD185.67820 CNY
300 HKD278.51730 CNY
500 HKD464.19550 CNY
1000 HKD928.39100 CNY
2000 HKD1856.78200 CNY
2500 HKD2320.97750 CNY
3000 HKD2785.17300 CNY
4000 HKD3713.56400 CNY
5000 HKD4641.95500 CNY
10000 HKD9283.91000 CNY
20000 HKD18567.82000 CNY