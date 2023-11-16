Chinese yuan rmb to Indian rupees today

Convert CNY to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
11488.50 inr

1.00000 CNY = 11.48850 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.086390.38851.494481.677170.964518.7199
1 GBP1.1440311.24275103.4061.709711.918711.1034221.4159
1 USD0.920550.804667183.20771.375751.543920.887917.2327
1 INR0.01106340.009670580.012018110.01653390.01855510.01067090.207105

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indian Rupee
1 CNY11.48850 INR
5 CNY57.44250 INR
10 CNY114.88500 INR
20 CNY229.77000 INR
50 CNY574.42500 INR
100 CNY1148.85000 INR
250 CNY2872.12500 INR
500 CNY5744.25000 INR
1000 CNY11488.50000 INR
2000 CNY22977.00000 INR
5000 CNY57442.50000 INR
10000 CNY114885.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 INR0.08704 CNY
5 INR0.43522 CNY
10 INR0.87044 CNY
20 INR1.74087 CNY
50 INR4.35218 CNY
100 INR8.70436 CNY
250 INR21.76090 CNY
500 INR43.52180 CNY
1000 INR87.04360 CNY
2000 INR174.08720 CNY
5000 INR435.21800 CNY
10000 INR870.43600 CNY