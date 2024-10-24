Polish zloty to Indian rupees today

Convert PLN to INR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₹20.91 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

PLN to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 PLN to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.985421.9967
Low20.909820.9098
Average21.439721.5380
Change-4.89%-1.67%
View full history

1 PLN to INR stats

The performance of PLN to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.9854 and a 30 day low of 20.9098. This means the 30 day average was 21.4397. The change for PLN to INR was -4.89.

The performance of PLN to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.9967 and a 90 day low of 20.9098. This means the 90 day average was 21.5380. The change for PLN to INR was -1.67.

Track market ratesView PLN to INR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0740.8661,379.4410.94123.339
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8210.9351,490.1411.8225.213
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1241.1231,790.4414.20230.294
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Indian Rupee
1 PLN20.90980 INR
5 PLN104.54900 INR
10 PLN209.09800 INR
20 PLN418.19600 INR
50 PLN1,045.49000 INR
100 PLN2,090.98000 INR
250 PLN5,227.45000 INR
500 PLN10,454.90000 INR
1000 PLN20,909.80000 INR
2000 PLN41,819.60000 INR
5000 PLN104,549.00000 INR
10000 PLN209,098.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 INR0.04782 PLN
5 INR0.23912 PLN
10 INR0.47825 PLN
20 INR0.95649 PLN
50 INR2.39123 PLN
100 INR4.78245 PLN
250 INR11.95613 PLN
300 INR14.34735 PLN
500 INR23.91225 PLN
600 INR28.69470 PLN
1000 INR47.82450 PLN
2000 INR95.64900 PLN
5000 INR239.12250 PLN
10000 INR478.24500 PLN
25000 INR1,195.61250 PLN
50000 INR2,391.22500 PLN
100000 INR4,782.45000 PLN
1000000 INR47,824.50000 PLN
1000000000 INR47,824,500.00000 PLN