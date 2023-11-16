US dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert USD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
22,543.60 czk

1.00000 USD = 22.54360 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.085290.32551.493341.677930.963618.7875
1 GBP1.1445611.2421103.3851.709251.920531.102921.5039
1 USD0.92150.805088183.2341.37611.546190.8879517.3125
1 INR0.01107110.009672590.012014310.01653290.01857650.01066810.207998

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert US dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 USD22.54360 CZK
5 USD112.71800 CZK
10 USD225.43600 CZK
20 USD450.87200 CZK
50 USD1127.18000 CZK
100 USD2254.36000 CZK
250 USD5635.90000 CZK
500 USD11271.80000 CZK
1000 USD22543.60000 CZK
2000 USD45087.20000 CZK
5000 USD112718.00000 CZK
10000 USD225436.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / US Dollar
1 CZK0.04436 USD
5 CZK0.22179 USD
10 CZK0.44359 USD
20 CZK0.88717 USD
50 CZK2.21793 USD
100 CZK4.43585 USD
250 CZK11.08962 USD
500 CZK22.17925 USD
1000 CZK44.35850 USD
2000 CZK88.71700 USD
5000 CZK221.79250 USD
10000 CZK443.58500 USD