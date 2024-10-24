Polish zloty to Czech korunas today

Convert PLN to CZK at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Kč5.806 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
PLN to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 PLN to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.90175.9297
Low5.80595.8059
Average5.87625.8731
Change-1.51%-2.09%
1 PLN to CZK stats

The performance of PLN to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9017 and a 30 day low of 5.8059. This means the 30 day average was 5.8762. The change for PLN to CZK was -1.51.

The performance of PLN to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9297 and a 90 day low of 5.8059. This means the 90 day average was 5.8731. The change for PLN to CZK was -2.09.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8661,379.3110.94123.35
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8010.9351,489.7211.81725.22
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.121.1231,790.2814.20130.306
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

How to convert Polish zloty to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PLN5.80593 CZK
5 PLN29.02965 CZK
10 PLN58.05930 CZK
20 PLN116.11860 CZK
50 PLN290.29650 CZK
100 PLN580.59300 CZK
250 PLN1,451.48250 CZK
500 PLN2,902.96500 CZK
1000 PLN5,805.93000 CZK
2000 PLN11,611.86000 CZK
5000 PLN29,029.65000 CZK
10000 PLN58,059.30000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Polish Zloty
1 CZK0.17224 PLN
5 CZK0.86119 PLN
10 CZK1.72238 PLN
20 CZK3.44476 PLN
50 CZK8.61190 PLN
100 CZK17.22380 PLN
250 CZK43.05950 PLN
500 CZK86.11900 PLN
1000 CZK172.23800 PLN
2000 CZK344.47600 PLN
5000 CZK861.19000 PLN
10000 CZK1,722.38000 PLN