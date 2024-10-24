Polish zloty to US dollars today

Convert PLN to USD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = $0.2486 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
PLN to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 PLN to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26300.2630
Low0.24850.2485
Average0.25540.2568
Change-5.51%-2.14%
1 PLN to USD stats

The performance of PLN to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2630 and a 30 day low of 0.2485. This means the 30 day average was 0.2554. The change for PLN to USD was -5.51.

The performance of PLN to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2630 and a 90 day low of 0.2485. This means the 90 day average was 0.2568. The change for PLN to USD was -2.14.

How to convert Polish zloty to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / US Dollar
1 PLN0.24861 USD
5 PLN1.24307 USD
10 PLN2.48614 USD
20 PLN4.97228 USD
50 PLN12.43070 USD
100 PLN24.86140 USD
250 PLN62.15350 USD
500 PLN124.30700 USD
1000 PLN248.61400 USD
2000 PLN497.22800 USD
5000 PLN1,243.07000 USD
10000 PLN2,486.14000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 USD4.02230 PLN
5 USD20.11150 PLN
10 USD40.22300 PLN
20 USD80.44600 PLN
50 USD201.11500 PLN
100 USD402.23000 PLN
250 USD1,005.57500 PLN
500 USD2,011.15000 PLN
1000 USD4,022.30000 PLN
2000 USD8,044.60000 PLN
5000 USD20,111.50000 PLN
10000 USD40,223.00000 PLN