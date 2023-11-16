Bulgarian levs to US dollars today

Convert BGN to USD at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
554.40 usd

1.00000 BGN = 0.55440 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922251.672521.37281.543331.349350.80700518.3261
1 EUR1.084311.813511.488531.673431.46310.8750519.871
1 NZD0.59790.55141610.8207970.9227560.8067760.48250810.9572
1 CAD0.7284380.6718051.2183311.124220.9829180.58785313.3494

How to convert Bulgarian levs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / US Dollar
1 BGN0.55440 USD
5 BGN2.77201 USD
10 BGN5.54401 USD
20 BGN11.08802 USD
50 BGN27.72005 USD
100 BGN55.44010 USD
250 BGN138.60025 USD
500 BGN277.20050 USD
1000 BGN554.40100 USD
2000 BGN1108.80200 USD
5000 BGN2772.00500 USD
10000 BGN5544.01000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 USD1.80375 BGN
5 USD9.01875 BGN
10 USD18.03750 BGN
20 USD36.07500 BGN
50 USD90.18750 BGN
100 USD180.37500 BGN
250 USD450.93750 BGN
500 USD901.87500 BGN
1000 USD1803.75000 BGN
2000 USD3607.50000 BGN
5000 USD9018.75000 BGN
10000 USD18037.50000 BGN