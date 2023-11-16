Canadian dollars to US dollars today

Convert CAD to USD

1,000 cad
727.59 usd

1.00000 CAD = 0.72759 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / US Dollar
1 CAD0.72759 USD
5 CAD3.63795 USD
10 CAD7.27590 USD
20 CAD14.55180 USD
50 CAD36.37950 USD
100 CAD72.75900 USD
250 CAD181.89750 USD
500 CAD363.79500 USD
1000 CAD727.59000 USD
2000 CAD1455.18000 USD
5000 CAD3637.95000 USD
10000 CAD7275.90000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 USD1.37440 CAD
5 USD6.87200 CAD
10 USD13.74400 CAD
20 USD27.48800 CAD
50 USD68.72000 CAD
100 USD137.44000 CAD
250 USD343.60000 CAD
500 USD687.20000 CAD
1000 USD1374.40000 CAD
2000 USD2748.80000 CAD
5000 USD6872.00000 CAD
10000 USD13744.00000 CAD