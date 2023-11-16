Canadian dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert CAD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
1,121.35 aud

1.00000 CAD = 1.12135 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 CAD1.12135 AUD
5 CAD5.60675 AUD
10 CAD11.21350 AUD
20 CAD22.42700 AUD
50 CAD56.06750 AUD
100 CAD112.13500 AUD
250 CAD280.33750 AUD
500 CAD560.67500 AUD
1000 CAD1121.35000 AUD
2000 CAD2242.70000 AUD
5000 CAD5606.75000 AUD
10000 CAD11213.50000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 AUD0.89179 CAD
5 AUD4.45893 CAD
10 AUD8.91785 CAD
20 AUD17.83570 CAD
50 AUD44.58925 CAD
100 AUD89.17850 CAD
250 AUD222.94625 CAD
500 AUD445.89250 CAD
1000 AUD891.78500 CAD
2000 AUD1783.57000 CAD
5000 AUD4458.92500 CAD
10000 AUD8917.85000 CAD