1.00000 CAD = 0.66973 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.087590.52371.493141.674490.964718.7819
1 GBP1.1431211.2432103.4841.706911.914241.1027721.4709
1 USD0.919550.804376183.24021.3731.539760.887217.2707
1 INR0.01104680.009663310.012013410.01649440.01849780.01065830.20748

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Euro
1 CAD0.66973 EUR
5 CAD3.34865 EUR
10 CAD6.69731 EUR
20 CAD13.39462 EUR
50 CAD33.48655 EUR
100 CAD66.97310 EUR
250 CAD167.43275 EUR
500 CAD334.86550 EUR
1000 CAD669.73100 EUR
2000 CAD1339.46200 EUR
5000 CAD3348.65500 EUR
10000 CAD6697.31000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Canadian Dollar
1 EUR1.49314 CAD
5 EUR7.46570 CAD
10 EUR14.93140 CAD
20 EUR29.86280 CAD
50 EUR74.65700 CAD
100 EUR149.31400 CAD
250 EUR373.28500 CAD
500 EUR746.57000 CAD
1000 EUR1493.14000 CAD
2000 EUR2986.28000 CAD
5000 EUR7465.70000 CAD
10000 EUR14931.40000 CAD