Australian dollars to Euros today

Convert AUD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
598.54 eur

1.00000 AUD = 0.59854 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.0850590.30821.486571.670720.964218.7484
1 GBP1.1437111.2409103.2791.70011.910691.1027621.4413
1 USD0.921650.805867183.22951.370051.539760.888717.2788
1 INR0.01107320.009682460.01201510.01646110.01850020.01067770.207604

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Euro
1 AUD0.59854 EUR
5 AUD2.99272 EUR
10 AUD5.98544 EUR
20 AUD11.97088 EUR
50 AUD29.92720 EUR
100 AUD59.85440 EUR
250 AUD149.63600 EUR
500 AUD299.27200 EUR
1000 AUD598.54400 EUR
2000 AUD1197.08800 EUR
5000 AUD2992.72000 EUR
10000 AUD5985.44000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Australian Dollar
1 EUR1.67072 AUD
5 EUR8.35360 AUD
10 EUR16.70720 AUD
20 EUR33.41440 AUD
50 EUR83.53600 AUD
100 EUR167.07200 AUD
250 EUR417.68000 AUD
500 EUR835.36000 AUD
1000 EUR1670.72000 AUD
2000 EUR3341.44000 AUD
5000 EUR8353.60000 AUD
10000 EUR16707.20000 AUD