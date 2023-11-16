Australian dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert AUD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1.00000 AUD = 0.52333 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 AUD0.52333 GBP
5 AUD2.61664 GBP
10 AUD5.23328 GBP
20 AUD10.46656 GBP
50 AUD26.16640 GBP
100 AUD52.33280 GBP
250 AUD130.83200 GBP
500 AUD261.66400 GBP
1000 AUD523.32800 GBP
2000 AUD1046.65600 GBP
5000 AUD2616.64000 GBP
10000 AUD5233.28000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Australian Dollar
1 GBP1.91085 AUD
5 GBP9.55425 AUD
10 GBP19.10850 AUD
20 GBP38.21700 AUD
50 GBP95.54250 AUD
100 GBP191.08500 AUD
250 GBP477.71250 AUD
500 GBP955.42500 AUD
1000 GBP1910.85000 AUD
2000 GBP3821.70000 AUD
5000 GBP9554.25000 AUD
10000 GBP19108.50000 AUD