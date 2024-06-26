Convert RON to GBP at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to British pounds sterling today

1,000 ron
169.54 gbp

L1.000 RON = £0.1695 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / British Pound Sterling
1 RON0.16954 GBP
5 RON0.84772 GBP
10 RON1.69544 GBP
20 RON3.39088 GBP
50 RON8.47720 GBP
100 RON16.95440 GBP
250 RON42.38600 GBP
500 RON84.77200 GBP
1000 RON169.54400 GBP
2000 RON339.08800 GBP
5000 RON847.72000 GBP
10000 RON1,695.44000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Romanian Leu
1 GBP5.89819 RON
5 GBP29.49095 RON
10 GBP58.98190 RON
20 GBP117.96380 RON
50 GBP294.90950 RON
100 GBP589.81900 RON
250 GBP1,474.54750 RON
500 GBP2,949.09500 RON
1000 GBP5,898.19000 RON
2000 GBP11,796.38000 RON
5000 GBP29,490.95000 RON
10000 GBP58,981.90000 RON