Canadian dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert CAD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
978.76 sgd

1.00000 CAD = 0.97876 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.24250.918950.804085287.251.541317.243455.7003
1 INR0.012013110.01103940.009659553.450760.01851590.08701560.669133
1 EUR1.088290.584510.875312.5851.677257.8822760.6131
1 GBP1.24365103.5251.142861357.2381.916859.0082569.2717

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 CAD0.97876 SGD
5 CAD4.89382 SGD
10 CAD9.78764 SGD
20 CAD19.57528 SGD
50 CAD48.93820 SGD
100 CAD97.87640 SGD
250 CAD244.69100 SGD
500 CAD489.38200 SGD
1000 CAD978.76400 SGD
2000 CAD1957.52800 SGD
5000 CAD4893.82000 SGD
10000 CAD9787.64000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SGD1.02170 CAD
5 SGD5.10850 CAD
10 SGD10.21700 CAD
20 SGD20.43400 CAD
50 SGD51.08500 CAD
100 SGD102.17000 CAD
250 SGD255.42500 CAD
500 SGD510.85000 CAD
1000 SGD1021.70000 CAD
2000 SGD2043.40000 CAD
5000 SGD5108.50000 CAD
10000 SGD10217.00000 CAD