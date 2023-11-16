Swiss francs to Singapore dollars today

Convert CHF to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
1519.11 sgd

1.00000 CHF = 1.51911 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91830.80321383.22661.37461.54083150.3751.66528
1 EUR1.08910.874690.63381.496941.67797163.761.81349
1 GBP1.2451.143381103.6171.711381.91834187.2172.07327
1 INR0.01201540.01103340.0096509210.01651640.01851371.806810.020009

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 CHF1.51911 SGD
5 CHF7.59555 SGD
10 CHF15.19110 SGD
20 CHF30.38220 SGD
50 CHF75.95550 SGD
100 CHF151.91100 SGD
250 CHF379.77750 SGD
500 CHF759.55500 SGD
1000 CHF1519.11000 SGD
2000 CHF3038.22000 SGD
5000 CHF7595.55000 SGD
10000 CHF15191.10000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 SGD0.65828 CHF
5 SGD3.29140 CHF
10 SGD6.58280 CHF
20 SGD13.16560 CHF
50 SGD32.91400 CHF
100 SGD65.82800 CHF
250 SGD164.57000 CHF
500 SGD329.14000 CHF
1000 SGD658.28000 CHF
2000 SGD1316.56000 CHF
5000 SGD3291.40000 CHF
10000 SGD6582.80000 CHF