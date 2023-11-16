Swiss francs to Japanese yen today

Convert CHF to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
169851 jpy

1.00000 CHF = 169.85100 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
How to convert Swiss francs to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Japanese Yen
1 CHF169.85100 JPY
5 CHF849.25500 JPY
10 CHF1698.51000 JPY
20 CHF3397.02000 JPY
50 CHF8492.55000 JPY
100 CHF16985.10000 JPY
250 CHF42462.75000 JPY
500 CHF84925.50000 JPY
1000 CHF169851.00000 JPY
2000 CHF339702.00000 JPY
5000 CHF849255.00000 JPY
10000 CHF1698510.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swiss Franc
100 JPY0.58875 CHF
1000 JPY5.88751 CHF
1500 JPY8.83127 CHF
2000 JPY11.77502 CHF
3000 JPY17.66253 CHF
5000 JPY29.43755 CHF
5400 JPY31.79255 CHF
10000 JPY58.87510 CHF
15000 JPY88.31265 CHF
20000 JPY117.75020 CHF
25000 JPY147.18775 CHF
30000 JPY176.62530 CHF