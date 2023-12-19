1500 Japanese yen to Swiss francs

Convert JPY to CHF at the real exchange rate

1500 jpy
8.98 chf

1.00000 JPY = 0.00599 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Japanese yen to Swiss francs

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swiss Franc
100 JPY0.59897 CHF
1000 JPY5.98971 CHF
1500 JPY8.98456 CHF
2000 JPY11.97942 CHF
3000 JPY17.96913 CHF
5000 JPY29.94855 CHF
5400 JPY32.34443 CHF
10000 JPY59.89710 CHF
15000 JPY89.84565 CHF
20000 JPY119.79420 CHF
25000 JPY149.74275 CHF
30000 JPY179.69130 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Japanese Yen
1 CHF166.95300 JPY
5 CHF834.76500 JPY
10 CHF1669.53000 JPY
20 CHF3339.06000 JPY
50 CHF8347.65000 JPY
100 CHF16695.30000 JPY
250 CHF41738.25000 JPY
500 CHF83476.50000 JPY
1000 CHF166953.00000 JPY
2000 CHF333906.00000 JPY
5000 CHF834765.00000 JPY
10000 CHF1669530.00000 JPY