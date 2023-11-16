Australian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert AUD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
4707.04 cny

1.00000 AUD = 4.70704 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80580283.22850.921551.6682151.1851.371.3484
1 GBP1.2411103.2871.14392.07023187.6211.700171.67336
1 INR0.01201510.009681810.01107330.02004361.816510.01646070.0162012
1 EUR1.085050.874290.307111.81008164.0451.486521.46308

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AUD4.70704 CNY
5 AUD23.53520 CNY
10 AUD47.07040 CNY
20 AUD94.14080 CNY
50 AUD235.35200 CNY
100 AUD470.70400 CNY
250 AUD1176.76000 CNY
500 AUD2353.52000 CNY
1000 AUD4707.04000 CNY
2000 AUD9414.08000 CNY
5000 AUD23535.20000 CNY
10000 AUD47070.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Australian Dollar
1 CNY0.21245 AUD
5 CNY1.06224 AUD
10 CNY2.12448 AUD
20 CNY4.24896 AUD
50 CNY10.62240 AUD
100 CNY21.24480 AUD
250 CNY53.11200 AUD
500 CNY106.22400 AUD
1000 CNY212.44800 AUD
2000 CNY424.89600 AUD
5000 CNY1062.24000 AUD
10000 CNY2124.48000 AUD