1.00000 BGN = 4.02024 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
1 USD10.92211.673221.372651.543921.349850.8070718.3137
1 EUR1.084511.814611.488641.674391.463910.875319.8612
1 NZD0.597650.55108310.8203640.9227270.8067380.48234510.9452
1 CAD0.7285180.6717551.2189711.124780.983390.58796513.3419

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN4.02024 CNY
5 BGN20.10120 CNY
10 BGN40.20240 CNY
20 BGN80.40480 CNY
50 BGN201.01200 CNY
100 BGN402.02400 CNY
250 BGN1005.06000 CNY
500 BGN2010.12000 CNY
1000 BGN4020.24000 CNY
2000 BGN8040.48000 CNY
5000 BGN20101.20000 CNY
10000 BGN40202.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bulgarian Lev
1 CNY0.24874 BGN
5 CNY1.24370 BGN
10 CNY2.48741 BGN
20 CNY4.97482 BGN
50 CNY12.43705 BGN
100 CNY24.87410 BGN
250 CNY62.18525 BGN
500 CNY124.37050 BGN
1000 CNY248.74100 BGN
2000 CNY497.48200 BGN
5000 CNY1243.70500 BGN
10000 CNY2487.41000 BGN