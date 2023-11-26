10 Bulgarian levs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BGN to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
40.00 cny

1.00000 BGN = 3.99958 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN3.99958 CNY
5 BGN19.99790 CNY
10 BGN39.99580 CNY
20 BGN79.99160 CNY
50 BGN199.97900 CNY
100 BGN399.95800 CNY
250 BGN999.89500 CNY
500 BGN1999.79000 CNY
1000 BGN3999.58000 CNY
2000 BGN7999.16000 CNY
5000 BGN19997.90000 CNY
10000 BGN39995.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bulgarian Lev
1 CNY0.25003 BGN
5 CNY1.25013 BGN
10 CNY2.50026 BGN
20 CNY5.00052 BGN
50 CNY12.50130 BGN
100 CNY25.00260 BGN
250 CNY62.50650 BGN
500 CNY125.01300 BGN
1000 CNY250.02600 BGN
2000 CNY500.05200 BGN
5000 CNY1250.13000 BGN
10000 CNY2500.26000 BGN