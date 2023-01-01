South African Rand (ZAR)
The South African rand is the currency of South Africa. Its symbol is simply ‘R’, and its currency code is ZAR, from the Dutch ‘zuid-afrikaanse rand’, or South African rand. The rand is fiat money, and its conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The most popular South African rand exchange is with the US dollar. The rand is the 18th most traded currency in the world.
ZAR exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|EUR
|XOF
|AUD
|ZMW
|MVR
|MXN
|From ZAR
|0.05456
|0.04383
|0.05012
|33.02270
|0.08409
|1.25994
|0.84350
|0.94120
|To ZAR
|18.32830
|22.81320
|19.95220
|0.03028
|11.89230
|0.79369
|1.18553
|1.06248
