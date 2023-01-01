South African Rand (ZAR)

The South African rand is the currency of South Africa. Its symbol is simply ‘R’, and its currency code is ZAR, from the Dutch ‘zuid-afrikaanse rand’, or South African rand. The rand is fiat money, and its conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The most popular South African rand exchange is with the US dollar. The rand is the 18th most traded currency in the world.

 USD GBP EUR XOF AUD ZMW MVR MXN
From ZAR0.05456 0.04383 0.05012 33.02270 0.08409 1.25994 0.84350 0.94120
To ZAR18.32830 22.81320 19.95220 0.03028 11.89230 0.79369 1.18553 1.06248

