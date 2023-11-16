US dollars to South African rand today

Convert USD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
18,420.20 zar

1.00000 USD = 18.42020 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87331.084890.28831.494311.678870.963818.7627
1 GBP1.1450811.24215103.3851.711061.922391.1036321.4842
1 USD0.921850.805056183.23041.37751.547630.8884517.296
1 INR0.01107560.009672620.012014810.01655040.01859450.01067460.207809

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert US dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / South African Rand
1 USD18.42020 ZAR
5 USD92.10100 ZAR
10 USD184.20200 ZAR
20 USD368.40400 ZAR
50 USD921.01000 ZAR
100 USD1842.02000 ZAR
250 USD4605.05000 ZAR
500 USD9210.10000 ZAR
1000 USD18420.20000 ZAR
2000 USD36840.40000 ZAR
5000 USD92101.00000 ZAR
10000 USD184202.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / US Dollar
1 ZAR0.05429 USD
5 ZAR0.27144 USD
10 ZAR0.54288 USD
20 ZAR1.08577 USD
50 ZAR2.71442 USD
100 ZAR5.42884 USD
250 ZAR13.57210 USD
500 ZAR27.14420 USD
1000 ZAR54.28840 USD
2000 ZAR108.57680 USD
5000 ZAR271.44200 USD
10000 ZAR542.88400 USD