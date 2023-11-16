Euros to South African rand today

Convert EUR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
19954.90 zar

1.00000 EUR = 19.95490 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.087390.50321.494981.678710.9649518.7819
1 GBP1.1436411.2435103.5051.709751.919871.1035621.4801
1 USD0.91970.804182183.23661.374951.543920.887517.2739
1 INR0.01104930.00966140.012013910.01651860.01854860.01066240.207528

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / South African Rand
1 EUR19.95490 ZAR
5 EUR99.77450 ZAR
10 EUR199.54900 ZAR
20 EUR399.09800 ZAR
50 EUR997.74500 ZAR
100 EUR1995.49000 ZAR
250 EUR4988.72500 ZAR
500 EUR9977.45000 ZAR
1000 EUR19954.90000 ZAR
2000 EUR39909.80000 ZAR
5000 EUR99774.50000 ZAR
10000 EUR199549.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Euro
1 ZAR0.05011 EUR
5 ZAR0.25056 EUR
10 ZAR0.50113 EUR
20 ZAR1.00226 EUR
50 ZAR2.50565 EUR
100 ZAR5.01130 EUR
250 ZAR12.52825 EUR
500 ZAR25.05650 EUR
1000 ZAR50.11300 EUR
2000 ZAR100.22600 EUR
5000 ZAR250.56500 EUR
10000 ZAR501.13000 EUR