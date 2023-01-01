Polish Zloty (PLN)

The Polish złoty is the official currency of Poland. The most popular exchange of the złoty is with the euro. Its currency code is PLN and its symbol is zł. The currency’s conversion factor has 6 significant digits. It is a fiat currency.

PLN exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR CHF KRW NOK CZK
From PLN0.24945 0.22897 0.20030 20.75860 0.22096 321.31200 2.70499 5.59686
To PLN4.00885 4.36745 4.99251 0.04817 4.52562 0.00311 0.36969 0.17867

