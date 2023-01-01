Polish Zloty (PLN)
The Polish złoty is the official currency of Poland. The most popular exchange of the złoty is with the euro. Its currency code is PLN and its symbol is zł. The currency’s conversion factor has 6 significant digits. It is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Polish Zloty
Currency symbol
zł
PLN exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|CHF
|KRW
|NOK
|CZK
|From PLN
|0.24945
|0.22897
|0.20030
|20.75860
|0.22096
|321.31200
|2.70499
|5.59686
|To PLN
|4.00885
|4.36745
|4.99251
|0.04817
|4.52562
|0.00311
|0.36969
|0.17867
