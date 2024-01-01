Polish zloty to Macedonian denars today

Convert PLN to MKD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ден14.17 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
PLN to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MKD
1 PLN to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.500414.5108
Low14.173014.1730
Average14.315414.3613
Change-2.26%-1.51%
1 PLN to MKD stats

The performance of PLN to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.5004 and a 30 day low of 14.1730. This means the 30 day average was 14.3154. The change for PLN to MKD was -2.26.

The performance of PLN to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.5108 and a 90 day low of 14.1730. This means the 90 day average was 14.3613. The change for PLN to MKD was -1.51.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Macedonian Denar
1 PLN14.17300 MKD
5 PLN70.86500 MKD
10 PLN141.73000 MKD
20 PLN283.46000 MKD
50 PLN708.65000 MKD
100 PLN1,417.30000 MKD
250 PLN3,543.25000 MKD
500 PLN7,086.50000 MKD
1000 PLN14,173.00000 MKD
2000 PLN28,346.00000 MKD
5000 PLN70,865.00000 MKD
10000 PLN141,730.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Polish Zloty
1 MKD0.07056 PLN
5 MKD0.35278 PLN
10 MKD0.70557 PLN
20 MKD1.41114 PLN
50 MKD3.52784 PLN
100 MKD7.05568 PLN
250 MKD17.63920 PLN
500 MKD35.27840 PLN
1000 MKD70.55680 PLN
2000 MKD141.11360 PLN
5000 MKD352.78400 PLN
10000 MKD705.56800 PLN