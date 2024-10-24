Polish zloty to Norwegian kroner today

Convert PLN to NOK at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = kr2.721 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
1 PLN to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.75822.8012
Low2.70192.7019
Average2.73552.7489
Change-0.50%-2.81%
The performance of PLN to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7582 and a 30 day low of 2.7019. This means the 30 day average was 2.7355. The change for PLN to NOK was -0.50.

The performance of PLN to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8012 and a 90 day low of 2.7019. This means the 90 day average was 2.7489. The change for PLN to NOK was -2.81.

How to convert Polish zloty to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Norwegian Krone
1 PLN2.72078 NOK
5 PLN13.60390 NOK
10 PLN27.20780 NOK
20 PLN54.41560 NOK
50 PLN136.03900 NOK
100 PLN272.07800 NOK
250 PLN680.19500 NOK
500 PLN1,360.39000 NOK
1000 PLN2,720.78000 NOK
2000 PLN5,441.56000 NOK
5000 PLN13,603.90000 NOK
10000 PLN27,207.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Polish Zloty
1 NOK0.36754 PLN
5 NOK1.83771 PLN
10 NOK3.67542 PLN
20 NOK7.35084 PLN
50 NOK18.37710 PLN
100 NOK36.75420 PLN
250 NOK91.88550 PLN
500 NOK183.77100 PLN
1000 NOK367.54200 PLN
2000 NOK735.08400 PLN
5000 NOK1,837.71000 PLN
10000 NOK3,675.42000 PLN