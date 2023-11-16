Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner today

Convert CNY to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
1508.36 nok

1.00000 CNY = 1.50836 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086290.38491.494771.677010.96518.7195
1 GBP1.143911.24245103.3871.70981.918251.1038721.4123
1 USD0.920650.804861183.2121.376151.543920.888217.2339
1 INR0.01106380.009672420.012017510.01653790.01855410.01067390.207108

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Norwegian Krone
1 CNY1.50836 NOK
5 CNY7.54180 NOK
10 CNY15.08360 NOK
20 CNY30.16720 NOK
50 CNY75.41800 NOK
100 CNY150.83600 NOK
250 CNY377.09000 NOK
500 CNY754.18000 NOK
1000 CNY1508.36000 NOK
2000 CNY3016.72000 NOK
5000 CNY7541.80000 NOK
10000 CNY15083.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.66297 CNY
5 NOK3.31486 CNY
10 NOK6.62972 CNY
20 NOK13.25944 CNY
50 NOK33.14860 CNY
100 NOK66.29720 CNY
250 NOK165.74300 CNY
500 NOK331.48600 CNY
1000 NOK662.97200 CNY
2000 NOK1325.94400 CNY
5000 NOK3314.86000 CNY
10000 NOK6629.72000 CNY