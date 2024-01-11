중국 위안화 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 CNY → NOK 변환

1000 cny
1442.39 nok

1.00000 CNY = 1.44239 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 노르웨이 크로네
1 CNY1.44239 NOK
5 CNY7.21195 NOK
10 CNY14.42390 NOK
20 CNY28.84780 NOK
50 CNY72.11950 NOK
100 CNY144.23900 NOK
250 CNY360.59750 NOK
500 CNY721.19500 NOK
1000 CNY1442.39000 NOK
2000 CNY2884.78000 NOK
5000 CNY7211.95000 NOK
10000 CNY14423.90000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.69330 CNY
5 NOK3.46648 CNY
10 NOK6.93296 CNY
20 NOK13.86592 CNY
50 NOK34.66480 CNY
100 NOK69.32960 CNY
250 NOK173.32400 CNY
500 NOK346.64800 CNY
1000 NOK693.29600 CNY
2000 NOK1386.59200 CNY
5000 NOK3466.48000 CNY
10000 NOK6932.96000 CNY