이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 ILS → NOK 변환

1,000 ils
2,754.70 nok

1.00000 ILS = 2.75470 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 ILS2.75470 NOK
5 ILS13.77350 NOK
10 ILS27.54700 NOK
20 ILS55.09400 NOK
50 ILS137.73500 NOK
100 ILS275.47000 NOK
250 ILS688.67500 NOK
500 ILS1377.35000 NOK
1000 ILS2754.70000 NOK
2000 ILS5509.40000 NOK
5000 ILS13773.50000 NOK
10000 ILS27547.00000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 NOK0.36302 ILS
5 NOK1.81508 ILS
10 NOK3.63016 ILS
20 NOK7.26032 ILS
50 NOK18.15080 ILS
100 NOK36.30160 ILS
250 NOK90.75400 ILS
500 NOK181.50800 ILS
1000 NOK363.01600 ILS
2000 NOK726.03200 ILS
5000 NOK1815.08000 ILS
10000 NOK3630.16000 ILS