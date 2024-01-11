이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 ILS → GBP 변환

1000 ils
208.99 gbp

1.00000 ILS = 0.20899 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86021.0985591.14921.467441.634630.9330318.6371
1 GBP1.1625211.2771105.9641.705951.900311.0846721.6663
1 USD0.910250.783024182.97231.33581.487980.8493516.9652
1 INR0.0109710.009437170.012052210.01609930.01793350.01023650.204468

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 영국 파운드 스털링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GBP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → GBP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 ILS0.20899 GBP
5 ILS1.04497 GBP
10 ILS2.08993 GBP
20 ILS4.17986 GBP
50 ILS10.44965 GBP
100 ILS20.89930 GBP
250 ILS52.24825 GBP
500 ILS104.49650 GBP
1000 ILS208.99300 GBP
2000 ILS417.98600 GBP
5000 ILS1044.96500 GBP
10000 ILS2089.93000 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 GBP4.78485 ILS
5 GBP23.92425 ILS
10 GBP47.84850 ILS
20 GBP95.69700 ILS
50 GBP239.24250 ILS
100 GBP478.48500 ILS
250 GBP1196.21250 ILS
500 GBP2392.42500 ILS
1000 GBP4784.85000 ILS
2000 GBP9569.70000 ILS
5000 GBP23924.25000 ILS
10000 GBP47848.50000 ILS