Israeli new sheqels to British pounds sterling today

Convert ILS to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
214.14 gbp

1.000 ILS = 0.2141 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / British Pound Sterling
1 ILS0.21414 GBP
5 ILS1.07068 GBP
10 ILS2.14136 GBP
20 ILS4.28272 GBP
50 ILS10.70680 GBP
100 ILS21.41360 GBP
250 ILS53.53400 GBP
500 ILS107.06800 GBP
1000 ILS214.13600 GBP
2000 ILS428.27200 GBP
5000 ILS1,070.68000 GBP
10000 ILS2,141.36000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GBP4.66994 ILS
5 GBP23.34970 ILS
10 GBP46.69940 ILS
20 GBP93.39880 ILS
50 GBP233.49700 ILS
100 GBP466.99400 ILS
250 GBP1,167.48500 ILS
500 GBP2,334.97000 ILS
1000 GBP4,669.94000 ILS
2000 GBP9,339.88000 ILS
5000 GBP23,349.70000 ILS
10000 GBP46,699.40000 ILS