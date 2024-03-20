Hong Kong dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert HKD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
100.47 gbp

1.000 HKD = 0.1005 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.198
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.557
1 GBP1.2729.15811.7091.9471.1711.724105.836
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00961.922

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
100 HKD10.04710 GBP
200 HKD20.09420 GBP
300 HKD30.14130 GBP
500 HKD50.23550 GBP
1000 HKD100.47100 GBP
2000 HKD200.94200 GBP
2500 HKD251.17750 GBP
3000 HKD301.41300 GBP
4000 HKD401.88400 GBP
5000 HKD502.35500 GBP
10000 HKD1,004.71000 GBP
20000 HKD2,009.42000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GBP9.95316 HKD
5 GBP49.76580 HKD
10 GBP99.53160 HKD
20 GBP199.06320 HKD
50 GBP497.65800 HKD
100 GBP995.31600 HKD
250 GBP2,488.29000 HKD
500 GBP4,976.58000 HKD
1000 GBP9,953.16000 HKD
2000 GBP19,906.32000 HKD
5000 GBP49,765.80000 HKD
10000 GBP99,531.60000 HKD