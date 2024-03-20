Hong Kong dollars to Singapore dollars today
Convert HKD to SGD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Singapore Dollar
|100 HKD
|17.15600 SGD
|200 HKD
|34.31200 SGD
|300 HKD
|51.46800 SGD
|500 HKD
|85.78000 SGD
|1000 HKD
|171.56000 SGD
|2000 HKD
|343.12000 SGD
|2500 HKD
|428.90000 SGD
|3000 HKD
|514.68000 SGD
|4000 HKD
|686.24000 SGD
|5000 HKD
|857.80000 SGD
|10000 HKD
|1,715.60000 SGD
|20000 HKD
|3,431.20000 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 SGD
|5.82887 HKD
|5 SGD
|29.14435 HKD
|10 SGD
|58.28870 HKD
|20 SGD
|116.57740 HKD
|50 SGD
|291.44350 HKD
|100 SGD
|582.88700 HKD
|250 SGD
|1,457.21750 HKD
|500 SGD
|2,914.43500 HKD
|1000 SGD
|5,828.87000 HKD
|2000 SGD
|11,657.74000 HKD
|5000 SGD
|29,144.35000 HKD
|10000 SGD
|58,288.70000 HKD