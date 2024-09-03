Singapore dollars to Indian rupees today
Convert SGD to INR at the real exchange rate
SGD to INR conversion chart
1 SGD = 64.25850 INR
0
|1 SGD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|64.4782
|64.4782
|Low
|63.1559
|61.4506
|Average
|63.8878
|62.6221
|Change
|1.75%
|3.87%
1 SGD to INR stats
The performance of SGD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.4782 and a 30 day low of 63.1559. This means the 30 day average was 63.8878. The change for SGD to INR was 1.75.
The performance of SGD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.4782 and a 90 day low of 61.4506. This means the 90 day average was 62.6221. The change for SGD to INR was 3.87.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 SGD
|64.25850 INR
|5 SGD
|321.29250 INR
|10 SGD
|642.58500 INR
|20 SGD
|1,285.17000 INR
|50 SGD
|3,212.92500 INR
|100 SGD
|6,425.85000 INR
|250 SGD
|16,064.62500 INR
|500 SGD
|32,129.25000 INR
|1000 SGD
|64,258.50000 INR
|2000 SGD
|128,517.00000 INR
|5000 SGD
|321,292.50000 INR
|10000 SGD
|642,585.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
|1 INR
|0.01556 SGD
|5 INR
|0.07781 SGD
|10 INR
|0.15562 SGD
|20 INR
|0.31124 SGD
|50 INR
|0.77811 SGD
|100 INR
|1.55621 SGD
|250 INR
|3.89053 SGD
|300 INR
|4.66863 SGD
|500 INR
|7.78105 SGD
|600 INR
|9.33726 SGD
|1000 INR
|15.56210 SGD
|2000 INR
|31.12420 SGD
|5000 INR
|77.81050 SGD
|10000 INR
|155.62100 SGD
|25000 INR
|389.05250 SGD
|50000 INR
|778.10500 SGD
|100000 INR
|1,556.21000 SGD
|1000000 INR
|15,562.10000 SGD
|1000000000 INR
|15,562,100.00000 SGD