1.00000 INR = 0.01611 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
1 EUR10.87141.088390.67121.491131.664320.9622518.712
1 GBP1.1475811.24885104.0471.711111.909851.1042621.4725
1 USD0.918850.800737183.31451.370151.529290.884217.1938
1 INR0.01102890.009611010.012002710.01644550.01835560.01061280.206372

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 INR0.01611 SGD
5 INR0.08056 SGD
10 INR0.16111 SGD
20 INR0.32222 SGD
50 INR0.80556 SGD
100 INR1.61112 SGD
250 INR4.02780 SGD
500 INR8.05560 SGD
1000 INR16.11120 SGD
2000 INR32.22240 SGD
5000 INR80.55600 SGD
10000 INR161.11200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 SGD62.06850 INR
5 SGD310.34250 INR
10 SGD620.68500 INR
20 SGD1241.37000 INR
50 SGD3103.42500 INR
100 SGD6206.85000 INR
250 SGD15517.12500 INR
500 SGD31034.25000 INR
1000 SGD62068.50000 INR
2000 SGD124137.00000 INR
5000 SGD310342.50000 INR
10000 SGD620685.00000 INR