United Arab Emirates dirhams to Canadian dollars today

Convert AED to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
369.82 cad

1.000 AED = 0.3698 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Canadian Dollar
1 AED0.36982 CAD
5 AED1.84911 CAD
10 AED3.69821 CAD
20 AED7.39642 CAD
50 AED18.49105 CAD
100 AED36.98210 CAD
250 AED92.45525 CAD
500 AED184.91050 CAD
1000 AED369.82100 CAD
2000 AED739.64200 CAD
5000 AED1,849.10500 CAD
10000 AED3,698.21000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CAD2.70401 AED
5 CAD13.52005 AED
10 CAD27.04010 AED
20 CAD54.08020 AED
50 CAD135.20050 AED
100 CAD270.40100 AED
250 CAD676.00250 AED
500 CAD1,352.00500 AED
1000 CAD2,704.01000 AED
2000 CAD5,408.02000 AED
5000 CAD13,520.05000 AED
10000 CAD27,040.10000 AED