Bulgarian levs to Canadian dollars today

Convert BGN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1.000 BGN = 0.7539 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6581.361.5341.3440.78818.946
1 EUR1.08411.7981.4741.6641.4580.85420.545
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9260.8110.47511.429
1 CAD0.7350.6781.21911.1280.9890.57913.935

Compare exchange rates

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Canadian Dollar
1 BGN0.75394 CAD
5 BGN3.76969 CAD
10 BGN7.53937 CAD
20 BGN15.07874 CAD
50 BGN37.69685 CAD
100 BGN75.39370 CAD
250 BGN188.48425 CAD
500 BGN376.96850 CAD
1000 BGN753.93700 CAD
2000 BGN1,507.87400 CAD
5000 BGN3,769.68500 CAD
10000 BGN7,539.37000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 CAD1.32637 BGN
5 CAD6.63185 BGN
10 CAD13.26370 BGN
20 CAD26.52740 BGN
50 CAD66.31850 BGN
100 CAD132.63700 BGN
250 CAD331.59250 BGN
500 CAD663.18500 BGN
1000 CAD1,326.37000 BGN
2000 CAD2,652.74000 BGN
5000 CAD6,631.85000 BGN
10000 CAD13,263.70000 BGN