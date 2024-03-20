Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars today

Convert BRL to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
270.30 cad

1.000 BRL = 0.2703 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
How to convert Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0.27030 CAD
5 BRL1.35152 CAD
10 BRL2.70303 CAD
20 BRL5.40606 CAD
50 BRL13.51515 CAD
100 BRL27.03030 CAD
250 BRL67.57575 CAD
500 BRL135.15150 CAD
1000 BRL270.30300 CAD
2000 BRL540.60600 CAD
5000 BRL1,351.51500 CAD
10000 BRL2,703.03000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD3.69955 BRL
5 CAD18.49775 BRL
10 CAD36.99550 BRL
20 CAD73.99100 BRL
50 CAD184.97750 BRL
100 CAD369.95500 BRL
250 CAD924.88750 BRL
500 CAD1,849.77500 BRL
1000 CAD3,699.55000 BRL
2000 CAD7,399.10000 BRL
5000 CAD18,497.75000 BRL
10000 CAD36,995.50000 BRL