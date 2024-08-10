10 Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars

Convert BRL to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 brl
2.49 cad

R$1.000 BRL = C$0.2492 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25190.2669
Low0.24120.2409
Average0.24630.2532
Change-0.50%-6.11%
1 BRL to CAD stats

The performance of BRL to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2519 and a 30 day low of 0.2412. This means the 30 day average was 0.2463. The change for BRL to CAD was -0.50.

The performance of BRL to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2669 and a 90 day low of 0.2409. This means the 90 day average was 0.2532. The change for BRL to CAD was -6.11.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0.24923 CAD
5 BRL1.24617 CAD
10 BRL2.49233 CAD
20 BRL4.98466 CAD
50 BRL12.46165 CAD
100 BRL24.92330 CAD
250 BRL62.30825 CAD
500 BRL124.61650 CAD
1000 BRL249.23300 CAD
2000 BRL498.46600 CAD
5000 BRL1,246.16500 CAD
10000 BRL2,492.33000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD4.01231 BRL
5 CAD20.06155 BRL
10 CAD40.12310 BRL
20 CAD80.24620 BRL
50 CAD200.61550 BRL
100 CAD401.23100 BRL
250 CAD1,003.07750 BRL
500 CAD2,006.15500 BRL
1000 CAD4,012.31000 BRL
2000 CAD8,024.62000 BRL
5000 CAD20,061.55000 BRL
10000 CAD40,123.10000 BRL