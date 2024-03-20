Euros to Swiss francs today

Convert EUR to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
966.05 chf

1.000 EUR = 0.9661 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0231.531151.453.971
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6341.948192.6975.053
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.4151.722170.4084.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.171.128111.5862.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0.96605 CHF
5 EUR4.83025 CHF
10 EUR9.66050 CHF
20 EUR19.32100 CHF
50 EUR48.30250 CHF
100 EUR96.60500 CHF
250 EUR241.51250 CHF
500 EUR483.02500 CHF
1000 EUR966.05000 CHF
2000 EUR1,932.10000 CHF
5000 EUR4,830.25000 CHF
10000 EUR9,660.50000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1.03514 EUR
5 CHF5.17570 EUR
10 CHF10.35140 EUR
20 CHF20.70280 EUR
50 CHF51.75700 EUR
100 CHF103.51400 EUR
250 CHF258.78500 EUR
500 CHF517.57000 EUR
1000 CHF1,035.14000 EUR
2000 CHF2,070.28000 EUR
5000 CHF5,175.70000 EUR
10000 CHF10,351.40000 EUR