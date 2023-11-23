1 Swiss franc to Euros

Convert CHF to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 chf
1.04 eur

1.00000 CHF = 1.03907 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.917150.79987283.31.368551.5266149.2451.65344
1 EUR1.0903510.8721590.82621.49221.66453162.731.80283
1 GBP1.25021.146591104.1421.710961.90856186.5862.06713
1 INR0.01200480.011010.0096023110.01642920.01832651.791660.0198492

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1.03907 EUR
5 CHF5.19535 EUR
10 CHF10.39070 EUR
20 CHF20.78140 EUR
50 CHF51.95350 EUR
100 CHF103.90700 EUR
250 CHF259.76750 EUR
500 CHF519.53500 EUR
1000 CHF1039.07000 EUR
2000 CHF2078.14000 EUR
5000 CHF5195.35000 EUR
10000 CHF10390.70000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0.96240 CHF
5 EUR4.81200 CHF
10 EUR9.62400 CHF
20 EUR19.24800 CHF
50 EUR48.12000 CHF
100 EUR96.24000 CHF
250 EUR240.60000 CHF
500 EUR481.20000 CHF
1000 EUR962.40000 CHF
2000 EUR1924.80000 CHF
5000 EUR4812.00000 CHF
10000 EUR9624.00000 CHF