Indian rupees to Japanese yen today

Convert INR to JPY at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
18,245 jpy

1.000 INR = 1.824 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2581.4761.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6441.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0571.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 INR1.82447 JPY
5 INR9.12235 JPY
10 INR18.24470 JPY
20 INR36.48940 JPY
50 INR91.22350 JPY
100 INR182.44700 JPY
250 INR456.11750 JPY
500 INR912.23500 JPY
1000 INR1,824.47000 JPY
2000 INR3,648.94000 JPY
5000 INR9,122.35000 JPY
10000 INR18,244.70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indian Rupee
100 JPY54.81040 INR
1000 JPY548.10400 INR
1500 JPY822.15600 INR
2000 JPY1,096.20800 INR
3000 JPY1,644.31200 INR
5000 JPY2,740.52000 INR
5400 JPY2,959.76160 INR
10000 JPY5,481.04000 INR
15000 JPY8,221.56000 INR
20000 JPY10,962.08000 INR
25000 JPY13,702.60000 INR
30000 JPY16,443.12000 INR