Bulgarian levs to Japanese yen

Convert BGN to JPY

1,000 bgn
84,109 jpy

1.000 BGN = 84.11 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Wise

Loading

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Japanese Yen
1 BGN84.10910 JPY
5 BGN420.54550 JPY
10 BGN841.09100 JPY
20 BGN1,682.18200 JPY
50 BGN4,205.45500 JPY
100 BGN8,410.91000 JPY
250 BGN21,027.27500 JPY
500 BGN42,054.55000 JPY
1000 BGN84,109.10000 JPY
2000 BGN168,218.20000 JPY
5000 BGN420,545.50000 JPY
10000 BGN841,091.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bulgarian Lev
100 JPY1.18893 BGN
1000 JPY11.88930 BGN
1500 JPY17.83395 BGN
2000 JPY23.77860 BGN
3000 JPY35.66790 BGN
5000 JPY59.44650 BGN
5400 JPY64.20222 BGN
10000 JPY118.89300 BGN
15000 JPY178.33950 BGN
20000 JPY237.78600 BGN
25000 JPY297.23250 BGN
30000 JPY356.67900 BGN