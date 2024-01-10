불가리아 레프 → 일본 엔

실제 환율로 BGN → JPY 변환

1000 bgn
81762 jpy

1.00000 BGN = 81.76160 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610951.0969591.08441.467551.637360.9335718.6369
1 GBP1.1613111.27385105.7731.704221.901411.0841721.6423
1 USD0.911650.785022183.03421.337851.492650.851116.9897
1 INR0.01097880.00945420.012043210.0161120.01797630.010250.204611

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 일본 엔 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → JPY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 일본 엔
1 BGN81.76160 JPY
5 BGN408.80800 JPY
10 BGN817.61600 JPY
20 BGN1635.23200 JPY
50 BGN4088.08000 JPY
100 BGN8176.16000 JPY
250 BGN20440.40000 JPY
500 BGN40880.80000 JPY
1000 BGN81761.60000 JPY
2000 BGN163523.20000 JPY
5000 BGN408808.00000 JPY
10000 BGN817616.00000 JPY
환율 일본 엔 / 불가리아 레프
100 JPY1.22307 BGN
1000 JPY12.23070 BGN
1500 JPY18.34605 BGN
2000 JPY24.46140 BGN
3000 JPY36.69210 BGN
5000 JPY61.15350 BGN
5400 JPY66.04578 BGN
10000 JPY122.30700 BGN
15000 JPY183.46050 BGN
20000 JPY244.61400 BGN
25000 JPY305.76750 BGN
30000 JPY366.92100 BGN